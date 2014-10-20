Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 20, 2014 | 4:33pm EDT

Shanghai Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
1 / 25
Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
2 / 25
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
3 / 25
Models present creations by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
4 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
5 / 25
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
7 / 25
A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
8 / 25
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
9 / 25
Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 25
A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
11 / 25
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
12 / 25
Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
13 / 25
Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
14 / 25
A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
15 / 25
A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
16 / 25
A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
17 / 25
Models present creations by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
18 / 25
Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
19 / 25
A model presents a creation by Haotian Wen during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Haotian Wen during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Haotian Wen during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
20 / 25
A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
21 / 25
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
22 / 25
Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
23 / 25
Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
24 / 25
Models present creations by Jade en plus during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jade en plus during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Monday, October 20, 2014
Models present creations by Jade en plus during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Alternative Miss World

Alternative Miss World

Next Slideshows

Alternative Miss World

Alternative Miss World

The Alternative Miss World competition is open to entrants of any gender or nationality.

Oct 20 2014
Past Oscar hosts

Past Oscar hosts

The hosts of the Academy Awards all the way back to 1995.

Oct 15 2014
Comic-Con NY

Comic-Con NY

Costumed characters at Comic-Con in New York.

Oct 09 2014
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Oct 01 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast