Shanghai Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Guests watch a model present a creation by BlackGateone during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

<p>A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

