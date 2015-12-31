Edition:
Shelling in Damascus

A man carries an injured child in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries an injured boy amidst rubble in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Residents move amidst rubble near a burning vehicle in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries an injured child amidst rubble in a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries an injured child amidst rubble near a burning vehicle in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Residents walk amidst scattered copybooks in a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man carries an injured child amidst rubble near a burning vehicle in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Residents walk amidst scattered copybooks in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Survivors' handprints mark a dust covered wall in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A youth carries a tray of traditional sweets in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Men put off a fire in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Dried chilis are seen amidst rubble of a house damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Youths carry children through a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
People move through dust towards a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A damaged kitchen is pictured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A damaged house is pictured from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Scattered copybooks are seen amidst rubble in a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A man inspects a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
