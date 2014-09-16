Shelling in Donetsk
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man cleans glass pieces from his flat in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Poeple clean up the debris inside a steel art factory that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man looks out of a window in the area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man checks a suit of armour inside a steel art factory that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People clean a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man reacts inside a steel art factory that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand by burnt-out vehicles in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman stands in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man carries out a coffin from an undertaker's showroom that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A train wagon painted in the colors of the Ukrainian national flag is pictured through a window in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People stand inside a steel art factory that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Women stand near an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A pro-Russian rebel walks past burnt-out vehicles in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man cleans glass pieces from his broken window in an area that was recently shelled in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
