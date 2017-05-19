Edition:
Fri May 19, 2017

Shields of protest

Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An opposition supporter looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An opposition supporter protects himself while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
An opposition supporters uses a home made shield with a painting resembling Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a clown nose and that reads "resistance" while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Demonstrators build barricades during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Saturday, May 13, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
An opposition supporter clashes with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads, "GNB, PNB here is what you need", referring to the Guarda Nacional Bolivariana, (National Bolivariana Guard) and National Bolivariana Police. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters protect themselves with homemade shields while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, May 18, 2017
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
Military police take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Monday, May 08, 2017
