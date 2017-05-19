Shields of protest
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. Sign on top right reads, "Honor is my badge". REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter protects himself while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter is hit by a water canon while clashing with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An opposition supporters uses a home made shield with a painting resembling Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a clown nose and that reads "resistance" while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas,...more
Demonstrators build barricades during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter clashes with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. The sign reads, "GNB, PNB here is what you need", referring to the Guarda Nacional Bolivariana, (National Bolivariana...more
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Opposition supporters clash with riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters protect themselves with homemade shields while clashing with riot police during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters look on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Opposition supporters clash with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Military police take position at an air base as opposition supporters clash with them while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter clashes with riot police while rallying against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
