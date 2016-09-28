Shimon Peres: 1923 - 2016
Shimon Peres during an interview with Reuters at his residence in Jerusalem, June 2013. Israel's most eminent elder statesman, Peres was part of almost every major development from the country's founding in 1948. In a career spanning nearly 70 years,...more
Shimon Peres at the age of thirteen in Poland, August 1936. REUTERS/GPO
Israel's Defence Minister David Ben Gurion (C) stands with Moshe Dayan, the military's Chief of Staff, and Director General of the Ministry of Defence Shimon Peres (R) in Tel Aviv, February 1955. REUTERS/Hans Pinn/GPO
Security Advisor Ariel Sharon (L) confers with Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (C) during a flight on a military helicopter, December 1975. To the right is Israeli Defence Minister Shimon Peres. REUTERS/Yaacov Saar/GPO
Israel's Deputy Prime Minister Yitzhak Navon, Prime Minister Shimon Peres (2nd R), and Defence Minister Yitzhak Rabin (3rd R) are briefed by army Chief of Staff Moshe Levy during a large scale military maneuver, December 1985. REUTERS/Nati...more
Shimon Peres shakes hands with Jerusalem's Mayor Teddy Kollek during an event marking Israel's Independence Day, April 1977. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/GPO
Israel's Prime Minister Shimon Peres sits with Defence Minister Yitzhak Rabin aboard a helicopter during a flight to Israel's border with Lebanon and to southern Lebanon, November 1984. REUTERS/Nati Harnik/GPO
Shimon and Sonya Peres in October 1984. REUTERS/Nati Harnik/GPO
Peres shared the Nobel Peace Prize with the late former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for reaching, in 1993, an interim peace deal which never hardened into a lasting treaty. REUTERS/Palestinan Authority
Shimon Peres takes part in a meeting in Ottawa, May 2012. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Israel's President Shimon Peres looks up at the bullet holes in the ceiling from the February 1981 coup attempt during his visit to the Spanish parliament in Madrid, February 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Shimon Peres reads a newspaper during the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio, Italy, September 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona
Shimon Peres looks through a pair of binoculars during a visit to a military base near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, February 2008. REUTERS/Amos BenGershom/GPO
Shimon Peres with Israeli and Palestinian children during an event opening a year of training of an Israeli-Palestinian soccer program launched by the Peres Center for Peace, in Kibbutz Dorot, outside the Gaza Strip, September 2014. REUTERS/Amir...more
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Israeli President Shimon Peres during a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for the fallen soldiers on Mount Herzl Military Cemetery, in Jerusalem, April 2013. REUTERS/ Jim Hollander/Pool
Shimon Peres smiles as he sits on the Iron Throne during the opening of the Game of Thrones exhibition in Tel Aviv, April 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
South Africn President Nelson Mandela exchanges views with Shimon Peres after their meeting in Cape Town, October 1996. REUTERS/File
Shimon Peres kisses U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as he gives her flowers after their meeting in Jerusalem, March 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Britain's Queen Elizabeth receives Shimon Peres at Buckingham Palace, November 2008. During the meeting the Queen presented him with the order of St Michael and St George. REUTERS/Katie Collins/Pool
Shimon Peres writes on a blackboard with Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, March 2012. REUTERS/Moshe Milner/Office of President Peres
Israel's President Shimon Peres goes over his speech for the swearing-in ceremony of the new President, in his bureau at the presidential residence in Jerusalem, on his last day in office, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shimon Peres speaks during an address to the Jewish community of Los Angeles, March 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
