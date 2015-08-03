Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 3, 2015 | 9:40am EDT

Shining a light on endangered species

An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
People watch as an image is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
