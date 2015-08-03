Shining a light on endangered species
An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
