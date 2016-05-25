Edition:
Wed May 25, 2016

Shirts off for Hillary

Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, cheer Hillary Clinton as she arrives to speak. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, hug actress Jamie Lee Curtis after she and Hillary Clinton spoke. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, cheer for Hillary Clinton as she speaks. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react to the crowd after two male supporters took their tops off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, cheer Hillary Clinton as she arrives to speak. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react to the crowd after two male supporters took their tops off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, May 25, 2016
