Pictures | Fri Jan 6, 2017 | 10:05pm EST

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

A man is helped after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. Courtesy Mike Starobinsky/Maxwillsolutions/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement officers move in to verify the identity of people in this field just outside the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People exit the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement officers are seen as the search for suspects is conducted near the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People on the airport ramp area near terminals 1 and 2 are seen following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People exit the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement officers move in to verify the identity of people in this field just outside the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement block an entrance to the airport following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People exit the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Travelers are evacuated out of the terminal and onto the tarmac after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement officers move in to verify the identity of people in this field just outside the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement personnel take cover below a stairwell in a parking garage opposite a terminal after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
People exit the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement personnel search the grounds after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Law enforcement walk outside a terminal after a shooter opened fire at a baggage carousel at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Zachary Fagenson

Reuters / Friday, January 06, 2017
Pictures

Podcast