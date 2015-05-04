Shooting at Mohammad cartoon exhibit

A police officer briefs the crowd as attendees are prevented from leaving the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after it was reported that shots were fired outside the venue and a man is down in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Sunday's attack took place...more

A police officer briefs the crowd as attendees are prevented from leaving the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after it was reported that shots were fired outside the venue and a man is down in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Sunday's attack took place at about 7 p.m. in a parking lot of the Curtis Culwell Center, an indoor arena in Garland, northeast of Dallas. Geert Wilders, a polarizing Dutch politician and anti-Islamic campaigner who is on an al Qaeda hit list, was among the speakers at the event. REUTERS/Mike Stone

