Shooting at Mohammad cartoon exhibit
An aerial view shows the car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, who were killed by police, as it is investigated by local police and the FBI in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. Texas police shot dead two gunmen who opened fire on Sunday...more
Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence, including a rifle, where two gunmen were shot dead after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
The bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence and survey the scene where two gunmen were shot dead, after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Police head into a building at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
The bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
A tarpaulin is held up as the bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
Crime scene tape surrounds buildings at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
Police officers guard the area around the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec
FBI and police investigators search the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, whose bodies lie covered by a tarpaulin, at the site of an exhibition in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
The bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
FBI and police investigators search the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, whose bodies lie covered by a tarpaulin, at the site of an exhibition in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
FBI and police investigators search the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, whose bodies lie covered by a tarpaulin, at the site of an exhibition in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman
A police officer stands near a school bus used to evacuate attendees of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative after a shooting outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland,...more
A police officer prevents attendees from leaving the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after shots were fired outside the venue in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. The shooting in a Dallas suburb was an echo of past attacks or threats in other Western...more
A police officer briefs the crowd as attendees are prevented from leaving the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after it was reported that shots were fired outside the venue and a man is down in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Sunday's attack took place...more
A police officer seeks witnesses to the shooting outside of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. The exhibit was organized by Pamela Geller, president of the American...more
Police officers address attendees at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after they are prevented from leaving when it was reported that shots were fired and a man is down in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Organizers of the "Muhammad Art Exhibit and...more
Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders speaks at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Depictions of the Prophet Mohammad are viewed as offensive in Islam, and Western...more
Political blogger Pamela Geller, American Freedom Defense Initiative's Houston-based founder, speaks at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest, which is sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative, in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. In Sunday's...more
Police officers stand near a school bus used to evacuate attendees of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Garland police officers who were assisting with...more
Police officers block an intersection near the Curtis Culwell Center after the shooting in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. One of the suspects, after being initially wounded by police gunfire, was seen reaching for a backpack and was shot again and...more
A police officer stands near the suspects' vehicle after a shooting in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Most of the 200 people attending the event were still inside the arena when the violence unfolded and were unaware of what had happened until police...more
A police officer directs the evacuation of attendees outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. The mayor said the city had permitted the event even though officials knew its inflammatory theme could...more
