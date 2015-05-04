Edition:
United States
Mon May 4, 2015

Shooting at Mohammad cartoon exhibit

An aerial view shows the car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, who were killed by police, as it is investigated by local police and the FBI in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. Texas police shot dead two gunmen who opened fire on Sunday outside an exhibit of caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad that was organized by a group described as anti-Islamic and billed as a free-speech event. REUTERS/Rex Curry

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence, including a rifle, where two gunmen were shot dead after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
The bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Local police and FBI investigators collect evidence and survey the scene where two gunmen were shot dead, after their bodies were removed in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Police head into a building at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
The bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A tarpaulin is held up as the bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Crime scene tape surrounds buildings at the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Police officers guard the area around the Autumn Ridge apartment complex which had been searched by investigators in Phoenix, Arizona, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nancy Wiechec

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
FBI and police investigators search the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, whose bodies lie covered by a tarpaulin, at the site of an exhibition in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
The bodies of two gunmen are removed from behind a car during an investigation by the FBI and local police in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
FBI and police investigators search the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, whose bodies lie covered by a tarpaulin, at the site of an exhibition in Garland, Texas May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
FBI and police investigators search the area around a car that was used the previous night by two gunmen, whose bodies lie covered by a tarpaulin, at the site of an exhibition in Garland, Texas, May 4, 2015. REUTERS/Laura Buckman

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A police officer stands near a school bus used to evacuate attendees of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative after a shooting outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A police officer prevents attendees from leaving the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after shots were fired outside the venue in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. The shooting in a Dallas suburb was an echo of past attacks or threats in other Western countries against art depicting the Prophet Mohammad. In January, gunmen killed 12 people in the Paris offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in revenge for its cartoons. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A police officer briefs the crowd as attendees are prevented from leaving the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after it was reported that shots were fired outside the venue and a man is down in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Sunday's attack took place at about 7 p.m. in a parking lot of the Curtis Culwell Center, an indoor arena in Garland, northeast of Dallas. Geert Wilders, a polarizing Dutch politician and anti-Islamic campaigner who is on an al Qaeda hit list, was among the speakers at the event. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A police officer seeks witnesses to the shooting outside of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. The exhibit was organized by Pamela Geller, president of the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI). Her organization, which is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, has sponsored anti-Islamic advertising campaigns in transit systems across the country. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Police officers address attendees at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest after they are prevented from leaving when it was reported that shots were fired and a man is down in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Organizers of the "Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest" said the event was to promote freedom of expression. They offered a $10,000 prize for the best artwork or cartoon depicting the Prophet, as well as a $2,500 "People's Choice Award." REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Dutch Parliamentarian Geert Wilders speaks at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Depictions of the Prophet Mohammad are viewed as offensive in Islam, and Western art that portrays the Prophet has sometimes angered Muslims and provoked threats and attacks from radicals. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Political blogger Pamela Geller, American Freedom Defense Initiative's Houston-based founder, speaks at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest, which is sponsored by the American Freedom Defense Initiative, in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. In Sunday's incident, the two suspects drove up to the building as the event was ending, and opened fire with automatic rifles at an unarmed security officer, striking him in the leg, police and city officials said. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
Police officers stand near a school bus used to evacuate attendees of the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Contest outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Garland police officers who were assisting with security returned fire, killing both suspects, Harn said. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
Police officers block an intersection near the Curtis Culwell Center after the shooting in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. One of the suspects, after being initially wounded by police gunfire, was seen reaching for a backpack and was shot again and killed, Garland Mayor Douglas Athas later told CNN. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2015
A police officer stands near the suspects' vehicle after a shooting in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. Most of the 200 people attending the event were still inside the arena when the violence unfolded and were unaware of what had happened until police came into the building and told everyone to stay inside because of a shooting. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A police officer directs the evacuation of attendees outside the Curtis Culwell Center where the event was held in Garland, Texas May 3, 2015. The mayor said the city had permitted the event even though officials knew its inflammatory theme could provoke an attack. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
