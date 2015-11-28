Shooting at Planned Parenthood
A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Two women are evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers gather around an emergency responders' vehicle after reports of an active shooter near a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A member of the Colorado Springs Police Department addresses the media near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
