Pictures | Fri Nov 27, 2015 | 9:30pm EST

Shooting at Planned Parenthood

A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A suspect is taken into custody outside a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Two women cross the street after being brought out of a Planned Parenthood center following reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A police vehicle is seen left with the doors open at a Planned Parenthood center at 3480 Centennial Boulevard, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Ambulances wait on a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Two women are evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Two women are evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Two women are evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Colorado Springs police chief Pete Carey tells reporters that the shooting suspect at the Planned Parenthood center is in custody in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
An armored police vehicle carries two women evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
An El Paso County Sheriff secures an area near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Police officers and fire department personnel lead people who were in a Planned Parenthood center out of an armored vehicle, after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
The handcuffed suspected gunman at the Planned Parenthood clinic is moved to a police vehicle in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers gather around an emergency responders' vehicle after reports of an active shooter near a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Police officers gather around an emergency responders' vehicle after reports of an active shooter near a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Police officers gather around an emergency responders' vehicle after reports of an active shooter near a Planned Parenthood center in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A member of the Colorado Springs Police Department addresses the media near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

A member of the Colorado Springs Police Department addresses the media near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A member of the Colorado Springs Police Department addresses the media near a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman is evacuated from a building where a shooter was suspected to be still holed up in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Police officers secure a road leading to a Planned Parenthood center after reports of an active shooter in Colorado Springs, November 27, 2015. REUTERS/Isaiah J. Downing
