Shooting at Sikh temple
Mourners, including Amardeep Kaleka (C) whose father, temple president Satwant Kaleka, was killed, cry outside the scene of a mass shooting in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Police officer take cover following a mass shooting outside the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
People stand holding a sign expressing their feelings during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
People light candles during a vigil at Cathedral Square to honor victims of Oak Creek in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Police stand outside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
A woman prays near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek following a mass shooting, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
The house located in a Milwaukee neighborhood where according to officials, suspected shooter Wade Michael Page lived on the upper level in Cudahy, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
A distraught women is comforted outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Mourners cry outside the scene of a mass shooting in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Police take cover outside a Sikh Temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Members of the Sikh Temple wait for news following a mass shooting that left seven persons dead including the shooter in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Officials gather near the Sikh Temple in Oak Creek in Wisconsin, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
People gather at a candle light vigil at Cathedral Square in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
SWAT team members walk beside an emergency vehicle near a Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
Police walk around police tactical vehicles near the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allen Fredrickson
A distraught women is helped to a car outside of the Sikh temple in Oak Creek, Wisconsin August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
Mourners cry outside the scene of a mass shooting in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, August 6, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
The house (L), located in a Milwaukee neighborhood where according to officials, suspected shooter Wade Michael Page lived on the upper level in Cudahy, Wisconsin August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Tom Lynn
