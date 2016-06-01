Shooting at UCLA campus
A police officer conducts a search on people at the UCLA campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A Los Angeles Metro Police officer stands watch on the UCLA campus. A murder-suicide killed two people at UCLA on Wednesday, shutting down the campus for two hours as officers in camouflage and tactical gear responded to reports of a...more
Police officers search corridors and rooms in a still image from a CCTV camera. Kara Leung/UCLA/Handout via REUTERS
Police officers search a student's belongings at the UCLA campus. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers search corridors and rooms in a still image from a CCTV camera. Kara Leung/UCLA/Handout via REUTERS
A student peers around the corner of a hallway in the School of Education building after the campus was placed on lockdown. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer searches a student. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers search corridors and rooms in a still image from a CCTV camera. Kara Leung/UCLA/Handout via REUTERS
People shelter in place. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A Los Angeles Metro Police squad conducts a search on the UCLA campus. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search on people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer directs a person before searching him. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search on people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer directs a person before searching him. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A police officer conducts a search on a man. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers escort people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A UCLA student peers around the corner of a hallway. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search on people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Students walk past the engineering building as they leave campus after police officers conducted a search at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people...more
The engineering IV building. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A woman holds a dog as students leave the UCLA campus. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
