Pictures | Wed Jun 1, 2016 | 6:20pm EDT

Shooting at UCLA campus

A police officer conducts a search on people at the UCLA campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A Los Angeles Metro Police officer stands watch on the UCLA campus. A murder-suicide killed two people at UCLA on Wednesday, shutting down the campus for two hours as officers in camouflage and tactical gear responded to reports of a shooting. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers search corridors and rooms in a still image from a CCTV camera. Kara Leung/UCLA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers search a student's belongings at the UCLA campus. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers search corridors and rooms in a still image from a CCTV camera. Kara Leung/UCLA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A student peers around the corner of a hallway in the School of Education building after the campus was placed on lockdown. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A police officer searches a student. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers search corridors and rooms in a still image from a CCTV camera. Kara Leung/UCLA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
People shelter in place. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A Los Angeles Metro Police squad conducts a search on the UCLA campus. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search on people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A police officer directs a person before searching him. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search on people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A police officer directs a person before searching him. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A police officer conducts a search on a man. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers escort people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A UCLA student peers around the corner of a hallway. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search on people. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Police officers conduct a search. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Students walk past the engineering building as they leave campus after police officers conducted a search at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) campus after it was placed on lockdown following reports of a shooter that left 2 people dead in Los Angeles, California June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
The engineering IV building. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A woman holds a dog as students leave the UCLA campus. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
