Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 2, 2012 | 9:25pm EDT

Shooting in Arizona

<p>Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 5
<p>Police officers investigate a tarp-covered body at the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Police officers investigate a tarp-covered body at the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Police officers investigate a tarp-covered body at the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 5
<p>Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 5
<p>Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 5
<p>Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, May 02, 2012

Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 5
View Again
View Next
Occupy resurgent

Occupy resurgent

Next Slideshows

Occupy resurgent

Occupy resurgent

Occupy Wall Street protesters stage anti-corporate protests in a May Day effort to revive the movement.

May 02 2012
Clashes in Egypt

Clashes in Egypt

Several were killed and dozens wounded near Egypt's Defence Ministry after armed men assaulted protesters demanding an end to Egyptian army rule.

May 02 2012
Bin Laden compound: A year later

Bin Laden compound: A year later

Life in Abbottabad, Pakistan, continues a year after Osama bin Laden was killed by a United States special operations military unit in a raid on his compound.

May 02 2012
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

Thousands worldwide take to the streets for May Day protests.

May 01 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast