Shooting in Chapel Hill
Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. Gunman Stephen Hicks, who had posted...more
A makeshift memorial for Deah Shaddy Barakat, his wife Yusor Mohammad and Yusor's sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha is pictured inside of the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015....more
Students gather during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A view of the front door, which now has biohazard stickers, of the apartment where three young Muslims were killed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Flowers are seen near the building where three young Muslims were killed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Students with lit candles attend a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A memorial for second-year dental student Deah Shaddy Barakat, his wife Yusor Mohammad and Yusor's sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha is seen at the University of North Carolina school of Dentistry, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015....more
A woman stops to read a note at a makeshift memorial outside the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Namee Barakat (2nd L) embraces his wife Layla (C) and daughter Suzanne (L), family of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, next to Zubair Jandali (2nd R) at a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina...more
A student stops near a makeshift memorial inside the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Namee Barakat and Layla Barakat, parents of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, embrace during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman places flowers near a building where three young Muslims were killed on Tuesday, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A woman cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane
