Shooting in Chapel Hill

Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. Gunman Stephen Hicks, who had posted...more

Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. Gunman Stephen Hicks, who had posted anti-religious messages on Facebook and quarreled with neighbors, was charged with killing three young Muslims in what police said was a dispute over parking and possibly a hate crime. The victims were newlyweds Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, a University of North Carolina dental student, and his wife Yusor Mohammad, 21, and Yusor's sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close