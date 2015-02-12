Edition:
Wed Feb 11, 2015

Shooting in Chapel Hill

Namee Barakat, father of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. Gunman Stephen Hicks, who had posted anti-religious messages on Facebook and quarreled with neighbors, was charged with killing three young Muslims in what police said was a dispute over parking and possibly a hate crime. The victims were newlyweds Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, a University of North Carolina dental student, and his wife Yusor Mohammad, 21, and Yusor's sister, Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A makeshift memorial for Deah Shaddy Barakat, his wife Yusor Mohammad and Yusor's sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha is pictured inside of the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Students gather during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A view of the front door, which now has biohazard stickers, of the apartment where three young Muslims were killed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Flowers are seen near the building where three young Muslims were killed in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Students with lit candles attend a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A memorial for second-year dental student Deah Shaddy Barakat, his wife Yusor Mohammad and Yusor's sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha is seen at the University of North Carolina school of Dentistry, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman stops to read a note at a makeshift memorial outside the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Namee Barakat (2nd L) embraces his wife Layla (C) and daughter Suzanne (L), family of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, next to Zubair Jandali (2nd R) at a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A student stops near a makeshift memorial inside the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Namee Barakat and Layla Barakat, parents of shooting victim Deah Shaddy Barakat, embrace during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman places flowers near a building where three young Muslims were killed on Tuesday, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
A woman cries as a video is played during a vigil on the campus of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
