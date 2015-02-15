Shooting in Copenhagen
A police technician works next to the door to Krudttoenden in Oesterbro, Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. Danish police shot dead a gunman in Copenhagen on Sunday they believe was responsible for killing two civilians and wounding five police in...more
Police officers control the street in front of an internet cafe in Norrebro district in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Mourners stand in front of a synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
The body of the man, whom Danish police believe was responsible for two deadly attacks, is taken away from the scene where he was shot, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Claus Bech/Scanpix Denmark
Denmark's Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt places flowers in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A woman talks to police officers in front of the synagogue in Krystalgade in Copenhagen February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Bothager/Scanpix Denmark
Investigative personnel work at the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbro, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A policeman places flowers close to the scene of a cafe shooting in Oesterbroin in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Forensic experts work at the site where a man was killed by police, close to Norrebro Station, in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A police secures the police headquarters in Copenhagen, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A policeman and his dog work in a cordoned off area in a street near Norrebro Station following shootings in Copenhagen February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Sylvest/Scanpix
Police presence is seen next to damaged glass at the site of a shooting in Copenhagen February 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mathias OEgendal/Scanpix Denmark
A view of police at Norrebro Station, where a man was killed, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark
A policeman is seen along a street in central Copenhagen, early February 15, 2015 following shootings at a synagogue in Krystalgade. REUTERS/Martin Sylvest/Scanpix Denmark
A man who passed a camera in the area shortly after two suspects had fled in a car following a shooting in Copenhagen, is seen in this police still image taken from video shot February 14, 2015. The photo released on social media asked people to...more
