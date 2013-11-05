Edition:
Shooting in NJ mall

<p>Police secure the area after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Policemen escort a group of workers and shoppers from the Garden State Plaza mall after a lock down during police response to reports that a gunman had fired shots in the mall, in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Police secure the area after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Heavily armed police wear flack jackets and helmets as they prepare to search the Garden State Plaza mall in response to reports that a gunman had fired shots in the mall, in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Heavily armed police secure the area after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Police secure the area after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Policemen escort a group of workers and shoppers from the Garden State Plaza mall after a lock down during police response to reports that a gunman had fired shots in the mall, in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Police holding a shield and an automatic rifle patrol after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Heavily armed police wear flack jackets and helmets as they prepare to search the Garden State Plaza mall in response to reports that a gunman had fired shots in the mall, in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Vehicles belonging to the police, emergency services and shoppers fill the parking lot as the police respond to reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

Vehicles belonging to the police, emergency services and shoppers fill the parking lot as the police respond to reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>A woman, with emergency lights reflected off her face, embraces another as she exits the Garden State Plaza mall after police initiated a lockdown following reports that a gunman fired shots in the mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

A woman, with emergency lights reflected off her face, embraces another as she exits the Garden State Plaza mall after police initiated a lockdown following reports that a gunman fired shots in the mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

<p>Police secure the area after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>A woman looks for her car in a parking lot filled with police vehicles as she exits the Garden State Plaza mall after police allowed her to leave following a lockdown in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>People leave as police secure the area after reports that a gunman fired shots at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

<p>Women react after being released from the Garden State Plaza mall after police initiated a lockdown following reports that a gunman fired shots in the mall in Paramus, New Jersey, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine</p>

