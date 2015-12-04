Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 3, 2015 | 8:21pm EST

Shooting in San Bernardino

A law enforcement officer looks over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A law enforcement officer looks over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A law enforcement officer looks over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 36
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 36
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles

Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles
Close
3 / 36
The remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
The remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 36
FBI agents gather evidence in front of the Redlands residence and vehicle belonging to the shooters in connection to the Wednesday massacre in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

FBI agents gather evidence in front of the Redlands residence and vehicle belonging to the shooters in connection to the Wednesday massacre in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
FBI agents gather evidence in front of the Redlands residence and vehicle belonging to the shooters in connection to the Wednesday massacre in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
5 / 36
Weapons and other evidence are shown on a tarp near a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Weapons and other evidence are shown on a tarp near a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Weapons and other evidence are shown on a tarp near a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 36
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 36
A delivery man drops off boxes of pizzas for FBI agents as they prepare to search a residence, that is in connection to Wednesday's shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A delivery man drops off boxes of pizzas for FBI agents as they prepare to search a residence, that is in connection to Wednesday's shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A delivery man drops off boxes of pizzas for FBI agents as they prepare to search a residence, that is in connection to Wednesday's shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
8 / 36
A general view of the complex where Wednesday's attack occurred in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A general view of the complex where Wednesday's attack occurred in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
A general view of the complex where Wednesday's attack occurred in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Close
9 / 36
The news media gather near the Inland Regional Center to cover the Wednesday attack in the aerial photo in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The news media gather near the Inland Regional Center to cover the Wednesday attack in the aerial photo in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
The news media gather near the Inland Regional Center to cover the Wednesday attack in the aerial photo in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 36
FBI and police continue their investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FBI and police continue their investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
FBI and police continue their investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 36
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 36
FBI and police continue their investigation in the neighborhood near the SUV vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FBI and police continue their investigation in the neighborhood near the SUV vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
FBI and police continue their investigation in the neighborhood near the SUV vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 36
The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 36
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 36
FBI and police investigator are seen around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

FBI and police investigator are seen around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
FBI and police investigator are seen around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 36
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle (L) in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle (L) in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, December 03, 2015
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle (L) in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 36
A police helicopter flies over emergency vehicles during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A police helicopter flies over emergency vehicles during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A police helicopter flies over emergency vehicles during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 36
Police officers conduct a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police officers conduct a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers conduct a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 36
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 36
A woman weeps at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she waits for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

A woman weeps at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she waits for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A woman weeps at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she waits for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
21 / 36
Police officers and their vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Redlands, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers and their vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Redlands, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers and their vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Redlands, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 36
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 36
Police vehicles crowd a street during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police vehicles crowd a street during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police vehicles crowd a street during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 36
A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 36
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 36
Police officers transport bystanders from the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers transport bystanders from the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers transport bystanders from the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 36
Teresa Hernandez (R) hugs Monique Gutierrez at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as they wait for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Teresa Hernandez (R) hugs Monique Gutierrez at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as they wait for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Teresa Hernandez (R) hugs Monique Gutierrez at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as they wait for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
28 / 36
Police officers escort bystanders away as they secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers escort bystanders away as they secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers escort bystanders away as they secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 36
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 36
Chaplain Rob Reyes (2 L) prays with relatives of a worker who was not injured, but expected at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center, after a shooting incident at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Chaplain Rob Reyes (2 L) prays with relatives of a worker who was not injured, but expected at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center, after a shooting incident at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Chaplain Rob Reyes (2 L) prays with relatives of a worker who was not injured, but expected at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center, after a shooting incident at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
31 / 36
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 36
Sherry Esquerra walks into the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she has not heard if her daughter and son-in-law were injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Sherry Esquerra walks into the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she has not heard if her daughter and son-in-law were injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Sherry Esquerra walks into the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she has not heard if her daughter and son-in-law were injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
33 / 36
Police officer and his canine walk the perimeter at the scene of the active shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Police officer and his canine walk the perimeter at the scene of the active shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officer and his canine walk the perimeter at the scene of the active shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
34 / 36
Survivors of the Inland Regional Center where gunmen shot and killed 14 people and injured another 14, are escorted off buses to meet relatives at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Survivors of the Inland Regional Center where gunmen shot and killed 14 people and injured another 14, are escorted off buses to meet relatives at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Survivors of the Inland Regional Center where gunmen shot and killed 14 people and injured another 14, are escorted off buses to meet relatives at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Close
35 / 36
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Next Slideshows

Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Dick Cheney bust unveiled

Bush and Cheney are reunited as a marble bust of the former vice president is unveiled at the U.S. Capitol.

Dec 03 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dec 03 2015
Women in the U.S. military

Women in the U.S. military

A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.

Dec 03 2015
Islamic State tunnels

Islamic State tunnels

Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq.

Dec 03 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast