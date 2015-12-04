Shooting in San Bernardino
A law enforcement officer looks over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in his California driver's license. REUTERS/California Department of Motor Vehicles
The remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesday's attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI agents gather evidence in front of the Redlands residence and vehicle belonging to the shooters in connection to the Wednesday massacre in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Weapons and other evidence are shown on a tarp near a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police officer picks up a weapon from the scene of the investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A delivery man drops off boxes of pizzas for FBI agents as they prepare to search a residence, that is in connection to Wednesday's shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center, in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
A general view of the complex where Wednesday's attack occurred in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
The news media gather near the Inland Regional Center to cover the Wednesday attack in the aerial photo in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI and police continue their investigation around the area of the SUV vehicle where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the Wednesdays attack is shown in San Bernardino, California, December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI and police continue their investigation in the neighborhood near the SUV vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The SUV vehicle is shown where two suspects were shot by police following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An SUV with its windows shot out that police suspect was the getaway vehicle from at the scene of a shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
FBI and police investigator are seen around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle (L) in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police helicopter flies over emergency vehicles during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers conduct a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman weeps at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she waits for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers and their vehicles line the street outside the house of one of the suspects in a mass shooting in Redlands, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police vehicles line the street around a vehicle in which two suspects were shot following a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police vehicles crowd a street during a manhunt which followed a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A spent cartridge lies on the ground as police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A police SWAT team searches a church during a manhunt after a mass shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Police officers transport bystanders from the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Teresa Hernandez (R) hugs Monique Gutierrez at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as they wait for a relative who was not injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers escort bystanders away as they secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, California December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chaplain Rob Reyes (2 L) prays with relatives of a worker who was not injured, but expected at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center, after a shooting incident at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sherry Esquerra walks into the Rudy Hernandez Community Center as she has not heard if her daughter and son-in-law were injured after a shooting rampage at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officer and his canine walk the perimeter at the scene of the active shooting in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Survivors of the Inland Regional Center where gunmen shot and killed 14 people and injured another 14, are escorted off buses to meet relatives at the Rudy Hernandez Community Center in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo
Police officers secure the area after at least one person opened fire at a social services agency in San Bernardino, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Dick Cheney bust unveiled
Bush and Cheney are reunited as a marble bust of the former vice president is unveiled at the U.S. Capitol.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Women in the U.S. military
A look at women who serve in America's military, as Defense Secretary Ash Carter announces the U.S. military will open all combat jobs to women.
Islamic State tunnels
Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.