A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. A man armed with a shotgun opened fire at a small Christian college in Seattle, killing one person and wounding three others before he was subdued by a group of students and arrested, Seattle police and hospital officials said. REUTERS/David Ryder

