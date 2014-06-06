Edition:
Shooting in Seattle

A policeman secures the scene at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. A man armed with a shotgun opened fire at a small Christian college in Seattle, killing one person and wounding three others before he was subdued by a group of students and arrested, Seattle police and hospital officials said. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Local pastor Tim Gaydos prays with Chris Holt, a Seattle Pacific University alumnus, at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Abandoned personal belongings are seen through a window at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Rana Levy (L) hugs Christine Smith (R) at Seattle Pacific University after a shooting on the campus that left their friends injured in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
A policeman stands guard at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Abandoned blankets lay on a lawn near a wooden cross at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Police and other aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Students pray together after a shooting on campus at Seattle Pacific University in Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Aid workers standby at Seattle Pacific University after the campus was evacuated due to a shooting in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Students pray together after a shooting on campus at Seattle Pacific University in Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
A bouquet of flowers rests near the scene of a shooting on campus at Seattle Pacific University in Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
A student and his mother embrace at Seattle Pacific University after a shooting on the campus in Seattle, Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Police investigate the scene of a shooting on campus at Seattle Pacific University in Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
Students pray together after a shooting on campus at Seattle Pacific University in Washington June 5, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder

Friday, June 06, 2014
