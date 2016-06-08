Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 8, 2016 | 6:10pm EDT

Shooting in Tel Aviv

An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
1 / 14
People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
3 / 14
An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 14
Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 14
An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 14
An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 14
An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 14
Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
11 / 14
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 14
Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 14
Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Hats on for Trump

Hats on for Trump

Next Slideshows

Hats on for Trump

Hats on for Trump

Supporters wear the "Make America Great Again" hats that have become a symbol of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

Jun 08 2016
The first lady

The first lady

Hillary Clinton makes history as the first presumptive female presidential nominee.

Jun 08 2016
Women for Hillary

Women for Hillary

The faces of Hillary's female supporters.

Jun 07 2016
Souvenirs from the campaign trail

Souvenirs from the campaign trail

Collectibles from the 2016 presidential race.

Jun 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast