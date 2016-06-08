Shooting in Tel Aviv
An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Next Slideshows
Hats on for Trump
Supporters wear the "Make America Great Again" hats that have become a symbol of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
The first lady
Hillary Clinton makes history as the first presumptive female presidential nominee.
Women for Hillary
The faces of Hillary's female supporters.
Souvenirs from the campaign trail
Collectibles from the 2016 presidential race.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.