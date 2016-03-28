Edition:
United States
Mon Mar 28, 2016

Shooting on Capitol Hill

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Visitors evacuate the U.S. Capitol Building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitors Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Ambulances and other emergency vehicles gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building after a shooting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Secret Service Counter-assault Team members, seen from the windows of the press briefing room, stand on alert at the White House after reports of a shooting at the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Police block the area around U.S. Capitol building after a shooting at the Capitol Visitor Center complex in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

