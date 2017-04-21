Edition:
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A man leaves flowers on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A man leaves flowers on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French CRS police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A photographer takes pictures of a damaged window on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A photographer takes pictures of a damaged window on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

French police leave the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French police leave the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

View of the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

View of the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reuters Tv

People raise their arms to show their hands as they walk towards police on a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

People raise their arms to show their hands as they walk towards police on a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Armed soldiers secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Armed soldiers secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure a side street as others conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure a side street as others conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

