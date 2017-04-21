Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A man leaves flowers on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French CRS police patrol the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A photographer takes pictures of a damaged window on the Champs Elysees Avenue the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French police leave the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
View of the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Reuters Tv
People raise their arms to show their hands as they walk towards police on a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Armed soldiers secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police secure a side street as others conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police secure a side street as other conduct an investigation on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Police secure the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
An armed soldier secures a side road near the Champs Elysees Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after a shooting incident in Paris, France. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
