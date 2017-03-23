Edition:
Shooting outside UK parliament

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge after an incident in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
