Shooting spree in Arizona

An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona, March 18, 2015. A...more

An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona, March 18, 2015. A gunman opened fire inside a motel room in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa on Wednesday, killing a man and wounding two women before shooting three more people as he sought to elude an exhaustive manhunt that ended in his capture, police said.. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Close