Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 18, 2015 | 10:27pm EDT

Shooting spree in Arizona

An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona, March 18, 2015. A gunman opened fire inside a motel room in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa on Wednesday, killing a man and wounding two women before shooting three more people as he sought to elude an exhaustive manhunt that ended in his capture, police said.. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona, March 18, 2015. A...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona, March 18, 2015. A gunman opened fire inside a motel room in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa on Wednesday, killing a man and wounding two women before shooting three more people as he sought to elude an exhaustive manhunt that ended in his capture, police said.. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
1 / 8
Police confer near a tattoo parlor at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. Officers using a stun gun subdued the suspected gunman, identified as Ryan Elliot Giroux, 41, at a vacant condominium where he had taken refuge, some four hours after the initial shooting, Mesa police spokesman Esteban Flores told reporters. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Police confer near a tattoo parlor at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. Officers using a stun gun subdued the suspected gunman, identified as Ryan Elliot Giroux,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Police confer near a tattoo parlor at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. Officers using a stun gun subdued the suspected gunman, identified as Ryan Elliot Giroux, 41, at a vacant condominium where he had taken refuge, some four hours after the initial shooting, Mesa police spokesman Esteban Flores told reporters. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
2 / 8
Residents look at police activity at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Residents look at police activity at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Residents look at police activity at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
3 / 8
Ryan Elliot Giroux is seen in an undated picture from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Anti-hate group the Southern Poverty Law Center, citing a retired Mesa police detective, identified Giroux as a member of skinhead and white supremacist groups who had served prison time for burglary, marijuana possession and attempted aggravated assault. REUTERS/Arizona Department of Corrections

Ryan Elliot Giroux is seen in an undated picture from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Anti-hate group the Southern Poverty Law Center, citing a retired Mesa police detective, identified Giroux as a member of skinhead and white supremacist...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Ryan Elliot Giroux is seen in an undated picture from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Anti-hate group the Southern Poverty Law Center, citing a retired Mesa police detective, identified Giroux as a member of skinhead and white supremacist groups who had served prison time for burglary, marijuana possession and attempted aggravated assault. REUTERS/Arizona Department of Corrections
Close
4 / 8
A police officer keeps watch outside a room at the Tri-City Inn, one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

A police officer keeps watch outside a room at the Tri-City Inn, one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
A police officer keeps watch outside a room at the Tri-City Inn, one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
5 / 8
An FBI agent lifts police tape at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

An FBI agent lifts police tape at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An FBI agent lifts police tape at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
6 / 8
Two men wait near police tape at the East Valley Institute of Technology near one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Two men wait near police tape at the East Valley Institute of Technology near one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Two men wait near police tape at the East Valley Institute of Technology near one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
7 / 8
An FBI agent speaks to a driver at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

An FBI agent speaks to a driver at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
An FBI agent speaks to a driver at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Hunting Boko Haram

Hunting Boko Haram

Next Slideshows

Hunting Boko Haram

Hunting Boko Haram

Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mar 18 2015
Museum massacre in Tunisia

Museum massacre in Tunisia

Nineteen people, including 17 foreign tourists, are killed when militants attack a museum in Tunis.

Mar 18 2015
Fiery protests in Frankfurt

Fiery protests in Frankfurt

Thousands of anti-capitalist protesters clash with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank.

Mar 18 2015
Iraq's ancient wonders

Iraq's ancient wonders

Samarra, Babylon and the ancient city of Ur are among the historic sites uncovered around Iraq.

Mar 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast