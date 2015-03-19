Shooting spree in Arizona
An unidentified woman, who claimed in a TV interview that her sister's boyfriend was a victim, sits near a police car at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona, March 18, 2015. A...more
Police confer near a tattoo parlor at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. Officers using a stun gun subdued the suspected gunman, identified as Ryan Elliot Giroux,...more
Residents look at police activity at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Ryan Elliot Giroux is seen in an undated picture from the Arizona Department of Corrections. Anti-hate group the Southern Poverty Law Center, citing a retired Mesa police detective, identified Giroux as a member of skinhead and white supremacist...more
A police officer keeps watch outside a room at the Tri-City Inn, one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
An FBI agent lifts police tape at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
Two men wait near police tape at the East Valley Institute of Technology near one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
An FBI agent speaks to a driver at one of the scenes of a multiple location shooting that has injured at least four people in Mesa, Arizona March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Deanna Dent
