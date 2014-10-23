Shootings in Canada's capital
Armed RCMP officers head towards the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/MP Nina Grewal/Handout
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle passes the Fairmont Chateau Laurier as it leaves a secure area downtown following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Armed RCMP officers approach Centre Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Ottawa police officer and service dog run up Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Police officers patrol the scene near the Canada War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Ottawa police officer prepares a service dog following shooting incidents in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A Ottawa police officer holds up a length of police tape for pedestrians leaving the downtown area following shooting incidents in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Armed RCMP officers approach Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Investigative personnel stand outside the street entrance to Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands guard on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A bomb disposal robot rolls towards Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Police approach a woman while clearing a downtown area following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Construction workers on a West Block building look down on the activities at Centre Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police vehicles fill downtown streets following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
An Ottawa police officer attempts to clear people from an area on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A car thought to be the car of one of the suspects is pictured on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
RCMP officers close off streets near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Armed RCMP officers guard access to Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An ambulance is pictured alongside the Canadian War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Preparing for Ebola
Florida 'preppers' learn how to plan, train and stockpile in case of a natural calamity.
Madrid's vanishing Roma camp
Several hundred Roma live in a shanty town settlement that Madrid wants removed.
Images from Hubble
Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.
Left behind
Only a few residents remain in the village of Spartak due to fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.