Pictures | Wed Oct 22, 2014 | 8:50pm EDT

Shootings in Canada's capital

Armed RCMP officers head towards the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/MP Nina Grewal/Handout

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle passes the Fairmont Chateau Laurier as it leaves a secure area downtown following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Armed RCMP officers approach Centre Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Ottawa police officer and service dog run up Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Police officers patrol the scene near the Canada War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Ottawa police officer prepares a service dog following shooting incidents in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Ottawa police officer holds up a length of police tape for pedestrians leaving the downtown area following shooting incidents in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Armed RCMP officers approach Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Investigative personnel stand outside the street entrance to Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands guard on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A bomb disposal robot rolls towards Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Police approach a woman while clearing a downtown area following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Construction workers on a West Block building look down on the activities at Centre Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Police vehicles fill downtown streets following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
An Ottawa police officer attempts to clear people from an area on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A car thought to be the car of one of the suspects is pictured on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
RCMP officers close off streets near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Armed RCMP officers guard access to Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
An ambulance is pictured alongside the Canadian War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
