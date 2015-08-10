Edition:
Shootout in Ferguson

A pool of congealed blood marks the spot where police arrested Tyrone Harris after he was shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. Prosecutors on Monday charged 18-year-old Harris with assault on police officers after an exchange of gunfire Sunday night on the anniversary of the shooting of unarmed black man Michael Brown by a white officer in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A black man lies badly wounded with blood on his shirt after a police officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri August 9, 2015. A man was gravely wounded in a gun battle with police as street protests turned violent in Ferguson, Missouri, on Sunday night, capping a day of peaceful rallies to mark the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teenager by a white officer one year ago. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police investigators search the yard of a house near the spot where Tyrone Harris was arrested after being shot by police on Sunday night, in Ferguson, Missouri August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters run to take cover after shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters yell at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman reacts after shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A police officer holds his service pistol as he took cover after shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Two white women lead two black women in prayer at the site of last year's riots on the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Amarion Allen, 11-years-old stands in front of a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Ferguson police unit is parked at outside the looted Bowen Beauty Supply at the site of last year's riots on the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A St. Louis County police officer looks at a black man who has been loaded into an ambulance after a police officer-involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Police stand outside the looted Bowen Beauty Supply at the site of last year's riots on the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Two white women lead two black women in prayer at the site of last year's riots on the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A protester yells at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Protesters fall to the ground to take cover after shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A protester yells at a police line shortly before shots were fired in a police-officer involved shooting in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A white woman holds a black woman as they pray during a rain storm at the site of last year's riots on the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, August 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

