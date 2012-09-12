Edition:
Wed Sep 12, 2012

Shopping for "Mr. Right"

<p>A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors on Tuesday, promising a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>A single woman looks at bachelors on display at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>Bachelor's photos are displayed at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A single woman looks at a bachelor's profile which are displayed at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann </p>

<p>Single women look at bachelor's profiles which are on display at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>A single woman looks at a bachelor's profile as a man poses in a glass box at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>Single women look at a bachelor's profile as a man poses in a glass box at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A single woman looks at bachelor's photos which are on display at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

<p>Bachelor's photos are displayed at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

<p>A bachelor poses in a glass box at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen</p>

