Shopping for "Mr. Right"
A single woman pushes a bachelor who rides in a shopping trolley at the 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. The boutique, with a short-term lease which expires at the end of the week, opened its doors on Tuesday, promising a high-end shopping experience for women searching for Mr Right. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A single woman looks at bachelors on display at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Bachelor's photos are displayed at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A single woman looks at a bachelor's profile which are displayed at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Single women look at bachelor's profiles which are on display at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A single woman looks at a bachelor's profile as a man poses in a glass box at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Single women look at a bachelor's profile as a man poses in a glass box at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A single woman looks at bachelor's photos which are on display at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Bachelor's photos are displayed at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A bachelor poses in a glass box at the French dating site 'adopt-a-guy' (adopte-un-mec) store in Paris September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
