Shore of dreams and nightmares
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee man carries his daughter, wearing a makeshift life-vest wraped around her with duct tape, to a beach after arriving in a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkey to Lesbos September...more
The body of an unidentified migrant is seen on a beach after being washed ashore, on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan migrants struggle to disembark from a raft as waves break on it during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees take a "selfie" after arriving on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan migrants arrive on a beach after jumping off a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The body of a migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An Afghan refugee falls into the sea as refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant collapses from exhaustion, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants rejoice following their arrival on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A volunteer helps Syrian refugee carry one of his two children off an overcrowded dinghy at a beach after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The covered body of a migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant woman is helped by volunteers after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Volunteer lifeguards try to revive a refugee after recovering him from open sea near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. The refugee died 30 minutes later despite the efforts of the lifeguards. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
War and remembrance
Scenes from commemorations for Veterans Day, Remembrance Day and Armistice Day.
GOP candidates debate
Highlights from the fourth official Republican presidential debate.
Fast food on strike
Fast-food workers kick off a nationwide protest for $15-an-hour wages and union rights.
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.