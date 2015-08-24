Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 24, 2015 | 12:05pm EDT

Shoreham air show crash

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed onto the A27 road at Shoreham near Brighton, Britain August 23, 2015. The death toll after a vintage fighter jet ploughed into a busy road in southern England while performing an acrobatics display could approach 20, police said on Monday, as Britain announced new safety restrictions on airshows. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed onto the A27 road at Shoreham near Brighton, Britain August 23, 2015. The death toll after a vintage fighter jet ploughed into a busy road...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed onto the A27 road at Shoreham near Brighton, Britain August 23, 2015. The death toll after a vintage fighter jet ploughed into a busy road in southern England while performing an acrobatics display could approach 20, police said on Monday, as Britain announced new safety restrictions on airshows. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
1 / 18
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. The Hawker Hunter plane, of a type developed by Britain in the 1950s, struck several cars on Saturday on the major road next to Shoreham airport near Brighton, where the show was taking place. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. The Hawker Hunter plane, of a type developed by Britain in the 1950s, struck several cars on Saturday on the major road next to Shoreham airport near...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. The Hawker Hunter plane, of a type developed by Britain in the 1950s, struck several cars on Saturday on the major road next to Shoreham airport near Brighton, where the show was taking place. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
2 / 18
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The crash was the third - and by far the most deadly - at the event since 2007. Police said on Sunday they feared 11 people had died. A senior officer said that figure was likely to rise as police gained access to more areas of the accident scene. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The crash was the third - and by far the most deadly - at the event since 2007. Police said on Sunday they feared 11 people had died. A senior officer said that figure was...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The crash was the third - and by far the most deadly - at the event since 2007. Police said on Sunday they feared 11 people had died. A senior officer said that figure was likely to rise as police gained access to more areas of the accident scene. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Close
3 / 18
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. "It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death toll) doesn't go above 11," Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry was quoted as telling the BBC. "If it would be below 20 then that would be probably the best estimate that I could give you at this stage." REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. "It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death toll) doesn't go above 11," Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry was quoted as...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. "It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death toll) doesn't go above 11," Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry was quoted as telling the BBC. "If it would be below 20 then that would be probably the best estimate that I could give you at this stage." REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
4 / 18
A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the crash site August 23, 2015. In 2007, a pilot was killed at Shoreham after his World War Two Hurricane aircraft crashed just north of the same road and three years later a stunt glider pilot survived a crash there. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the crash site August 23, 2015. In 2007, a pilot was killed at Shoreham after his World War Two Hurricane aircraft crashed just north of the same road and three years later a stunt glider pilot survived...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the crash site August 23, 2015. In 2007, a pilot was killed at Shoreham after his World War Two Hurricane aircraft crashed just north of the same road and three years later a stunt glider pilot survived a crash there. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
5 / 18
A crane arrives on site as emergency services and crash investigation officers continue to work at the site August 24, 2015. The Royal Air Forces Association, which helps organize the show, said on Monday that the team running the event had many years' experience nationally and needed to meet tough safety standards set by Britain's air transport regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A crane arrives on site as emergency services and crash investigation officers continue to work at the site August 24, 2015. The Royal Air Forces Association, which helps organize the show, said on Monday that the team running the event had many...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A crane arrives on site as emergency services and crash investigation officers continue to work at the site August 24, 2015. The Royal Air Forces Association, which helps organize the show, said on Monday that the team running the event had many years' experience nationally and needed to meet tough safety standards set by Britain's air transport regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
6 / 18
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Amateur video footage of Saturday's crash showed two big explosions and black plumes of smoke after the jet hit the ground. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Amateur video footage of Saturday's crash showed two big explosions and black plumes of smoke after the jet hit the ground. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Amateur video footage of Saturday's crash showed two big explosions and black plumes of smoke after the jet hit the ground. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
7 / 18
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Police said the large number of attendees as well as motorists and cyclists on the road made it difficult to confirm the identities of the victims. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Police said the large number of attendees as well as motorists and cyclists on the road made it difficult to confirm the identities of the victims. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Police said the large number of attendees as well as motorists and cyclists on the road made it difficult to confirm the identities of the victims. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
8 / 18
A police officer stands guard in front of a forensic tent at the crash site August 23, 2015. The road, a major artery for traffic along the south coast, remained closed on Monday as wreckage of the aircraft was being removed. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A police officer stands guard in front of a forensic tent at the crash site August 23, 2015. The road, a major artery for traffic along the south coast, remained closed on Monday as wreckage of the aircraft was being removed. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A police officer stands guard in front of a forensic tent at the crash site August 23, 2015. The road, a major artery for traffic along the south coast, remained closed on Monday as wreckage of the aircraft was being removed. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
9 / 18
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The CAA said it had begun a review of airshows and had placed new restrictions on events as a result of Saturday's crash. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The CAA said it had begun a review of airshows and had placed new restrictions on events as a result of Saturday's crash. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The CAA said it had begun a review of airshows and had placed new restrictions on events as a result of Saturday's crash. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
10 / 18
A woman lays flowers near to the crash site August 23, 2015. Flying displays over land by vintage aircraft will be significantly restricted and limited to flypasts, with acrobatics banned. No more flights are to be allowed for now by Hawker Hunter aircraft of the type involved in the crash. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A woman lays flowers near to the crash site August 23, 2015. Flying displays over land by vintage aircraft will be significantly restricted and limited to flypasts, with acrobatics banned. No more flights are to be allowed for now by Hawker Hunter...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A woman lays flowers near to the crash site August 23, 2015. Flying displays over land by vintage aircraft will be significantly restricted and limited to flypasts, with acrobatics banned. No more flights are to be allowed for now by Hawker Hunter aircraft of the type involved in the crash. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
11 / 18
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. Several crashes have occurred during other air displays in Britain in recent years, the latest three weeks ago when a stunt plane crashed at a car festival in Cheshire, northwest England, killing the pilot. In 2007, a pilot was killed at Shoreham after his World War Two Hurricane aircraft crashed just north of the same road and three years later a stunt glider pilot survived a crash there. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. Several crashes have occurred during other air displays in Britain in recent years, the latest three weeks ago when a stunt plane crashed at a car festival in...more

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. Several crashes have occurred during other air displays in Britain in recent years, the latest three weeks ago when a stunt plane crashed at a car festival in Cheshire, northwest England, killing the pilot. In 2007, a pilot was killed at Shoreham after his World War Two Hurricane aircraft crashed just north of the same road and three years later a stunt glider pilot survived a crash there. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
12 / 18
A general view shows Shoreham Airport, host of the Shoreham Airshow, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A general view shows Shoreham Airport, host of the Shoreham Airshow, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A general view shows Shoreham Airport, host of the Shoreham Airshow, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
13 / 18
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
14 / 18
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
15 / 18
Floral tributes are left near the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Floral tributes are left near the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Floral tributes are left near the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
16 / 18
Nick Bunting, CEO of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), the organizers of the Shoreham Airshow, attends a news conference in Lewes, Britain August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Nick Bunting, CEO of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), the organizers of the Shoreham Airshow, attends a news conference in Lewes, Britain August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Nick Bunting, CEO of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), the organizers of the Shoreham Airshow, attends a news conference in Lewes, Britain August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
Close
17 / 18
A boy walking a dog looks at floral tributes left near the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A boy walking a dog looks at floral tributes left near the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A boy walking a dog looks at floral tributes left near the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Korean peninsula tensions

Korean peninsula tensions

Next Slideshows

Korean peninsula tensions

Korean peninsula tensions

Bitter rivals, North and South Korea, held marathon talks to defuse tensions that have brought the peninsula back to the brink of armed conflict.

Aug 24 2015
Gunman foiled on France train

Gunman foiled on France train

French President Francois Hollande awards France's highest honor to three U.S. citizens and a Briton who helped disarm a Kalashnikov-toting attacker on a...

Aug 24 2015
Desperation on the border

Desperation on the border

A crush of migrants pressed against Macedonian police lines on the border with Greece when police let several hundred through after having kept them out under...

Aug 22 2015
Western wildfires rage

Western wildfires rage

Crews battle a flurry of deadly wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and California.

Aug 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast