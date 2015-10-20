Shores of Europe

Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea...more

Syrian refugees call for help and empty water from their flooding raft as they approach the Greek island of Lesbos October 20, 2015. Thousands of refugees - mostly fleeing war-torn Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq - attempt daily to cross the Aegean Sea from nearby Turkey, a short trip but a perilous one in the inflatable boats the migrants use, often in rough seas. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

