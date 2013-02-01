Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Feb 1, 2013 | 11:15am EST

Shot by a sniper

<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take position just before they were hit by Syrian Army sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take position just before they were hit by Syrian Army sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded....more

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take position just before they were hit by Syrian Army sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade immediately after he was hit by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the right died soon after being shot. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade immediately after he was hit by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later....more

Friday, February 01, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade immediately after he was hit by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later. The fighter on the right died soon after being shot. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the extreme right died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the extreme right died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the extreme right died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the second left died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the second left died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the second left died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 20
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter drags his comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags his comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter drags his comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pull a fighter who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pull a fighter who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters pull a fighter who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters call for help as they assist a comrade who was fatally shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters call for help as they assist a comrade who was fatally shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters call for help as they assist a comrade who was fatally shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 20
<p>A wounded Free Syrian Army fighter cries after hearing that his friend died in a mission in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A wounded Free Syrian Army fighter cries after hearing that his friend died in a mission in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

A wounded Free Syrian Army fighter cries after hearing that his friend died in a mission in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
15 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
16 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
17 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
18 / 20
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 20
<p>An injured Free Syrian Army fighter holds his head soon after a tank shell exploded on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter holds his head soon after a tank shell exploded on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, February 01, 2013

An injured Free Syrian Army fighter holds his head soon after a tank shell exploded on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
King of the big wave

King of the big wave

Next Slideshows

King of the big wave

King of the big wave

Garrett McNamara may have broke his own record when he surfed a 100-ft wave.

Feb 01 2013
Explosion in Mexican skyscraper

Explosion in Mexican skyscraper

An explosion rocked the Mexico City headquarters of Pemex, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 others.

Jan 31 2013
Timbuktu retaken

Timbuktu retaken

Timbuktu takes stock of the damage left by rebels in the aftermath of its occupation by Islamist fighters.

Jan 31 2013
Weird restaurants

Weird restaurants

From dining out of a toilet, to dining inside a replica airplane. A look at the oddly-themed restaurants of the world.

Jan 31 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast