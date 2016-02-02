Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 1, 2016 | 7:45pm EST

Showdown in Iowa

Hillary Clinton is greeted as she arrives for a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks during a campaign event in Des Moines. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks to reporters from his bus outside his campaign's Iowa headquarters in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Chelsea Clinton gets a hug from six-year-old Lily Salazar at a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Ted Cruz carries his daughter Caroline as he arrives at a campaign event in Jefferson. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks as his wife Melania and daughter Ivanka listen at a campaign rally on caucus day in Waterloo. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event at the Adventure Christian Community in Davenport. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Bill Clinton and his daughter Chelsea listen as Hillary speaks during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Donald Trump talks to a supporter during a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Donald Trump makes a donation to Partners for Patriots, an organization that pairs disabled veterans with trained service dogs, at a campaign rally with Jerry Falwell Jr. in Council Bluffs. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton shakes hands with supporters afters speaking at a campaign rally in Sioux City. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Chris Christie speaks to supporters at Wellman�s Pub and Rooftop in West Des Moines. REUTERS/Brian C. Frank

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Missy Holtman cheers for Hillary Clinton at a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Cedar Rapids. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Donald Trump holds up a sign given to him by a supporter at the end of a campaign rally in Council Bluffs. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders waves to the crowd beside his wife Jane after speaking at a campaign rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton embraces husband Bill Clinton during a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at Clinton Middle School in Clinton. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A supporter stands to applaud Ted Cruz during a campaign event at the Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Council Bluffs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Ted Cruz greets supporters at a campaign event in Iowa City. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Council Bluffs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets supporters at a campaign rally in Des Moines. REUTER/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Bernie Sanders speaks with his wife Jane on the campaign's bus after a campaign event in Charles City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
A supporter of Ted Cruz attends a campaign event in Iowa City. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Marco Rubio greets patrons at a restaurant in Clive. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
The crowd cheers as Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Seven-year-old Alexis Griffiths listens as Hillary Clinton speaks during a "Get Out to Caucus" rally in Cedar Rapids. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Family of Bernie Sanders (from L to R), step-daughters Carina Driscoll, Nicole Driscoll, Heather Titus, and wife Jane Sanders listen as he speaks at a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally in Des Moines. REUTER/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
A supporter of Bernie Sanders holds a sign before the start of a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a campaign rally in Dubuque. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
American flags and a cup of water sit on the podium after Bernie Sanders spoke at a campaign rally and concert at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Saturday, January 30, 2016
Hillary Clinton is greeted by a young girl as she arrives to speak at a campaign rally at Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Ted Cruz embraces Arden Jurskis (L) and Kenzy Peach (R), who were just engaged to be married in front of Cruz, at a campaign rally in Des Moines. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Monday, February 01, 2016
