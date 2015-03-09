Shower of colors
A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench...more
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman beats a man with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Next Slideshows
Venezuela's crackdown on dissent
President Obama issued an executive order declaring Venezuela a national security threat and expressing concern about the Venezuelan government's treatment of...
Homemade weapons of war
Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
Dressed for Purim
Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.