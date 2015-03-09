Edition:
Shower of colors

A man pours coloured water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015.REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A child lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy lies in a puddle of coloured water during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A boy throws coloured water on a girl during "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women daubed in coloured water as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman beats a man with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman covers her face as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man throws water on a woman during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy is daubed in colours as he stands under a shower during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women hold their veils as they take part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman and her daughter are daubed in colours as they stand after participating in "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Women and men dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A woman sits in a puddle of coloured water as she takes part in "Huranga" at the Dauji temple, near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People take part in "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, March 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

