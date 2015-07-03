Shrimp fishing by horse
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to...more
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates...more
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, empties his net after a shrimp fishing session during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, July 3, 2015. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an...more
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Marius Dugardein, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 15 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, rides a horse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Shrimps are seen in a basket after shrimp fishing during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The legs of a carthorse are seen on the beach before it goes out for shrimp fishing at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A statue representing a Belgian shrimp fisherman is seen on the beach at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
