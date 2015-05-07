Edition:
Shrinking Lake Mead

The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
James Spears takes his 1964 German built Amphicar for a drive on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. A prolonged drought in the Western United States has drastically affected the level of the lakes water. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
People take photos near Hoover Dam with low water levels of Lake Mead on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
Low water levels of Lake Mead is seen near the Hoover Dam on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The water level from Lake Mead is shown from the Arizona side of the Hoover Dam as a prolonged drought affects the Western United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Freshwater carp come to the surface looking for food in the shallow waters of Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
James Spear drives his German build 1964 Anphicar onto a boat launch and out of Lake Mead in Nevada as he takes his mother and cousins for a drive on the lake May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
People pose for pictures with Hoover Dam with low water levels of Lake Mead seen in the background, on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2015
The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam are seen in Nevada and Arizona, United States April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
