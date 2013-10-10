Edition:
Shutdown ghost town

<p>An empty speaker's lectern is seen in the rain outside the U.S. Capitol, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

An empty speaker's lectern is seen in the rain outside the U.S. Capitol, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 10, 2013

An empty speaker's lectern is seen in the rain outside the U.S. Capitol, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A sign in an empty corridor leading to the offices of Republican House leadership is pictured on Capitol Hill, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A sign in an empty corridor leading to the offices of Republican House leadership is pictured on Capitol Hill, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A sign in an empty corridor leading to the offices of Republican House leadership is pictured on Capitol Hill, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The U.S. Capitol Visitors Center empty of tourists, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

The U.S. Capitol Visitors Center empty of tourists, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, October 10, 2013

The U.S. Capitol Visitors Center empty of tourists, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, October 10, 2013

The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A man walks toward the entrance of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

A man walks toward the entrance of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A man walks toward the entrance of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Empty bicycle racks are seen in the Federal Center Plaza area during day three of the shutdown, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Empty bicycle racks are seen in the Federal Center Plaza area during day three of the shutdown, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Empty bicycle racks are seen in the Federal Center Plaza area during day three of the shutdown, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>The U.S. Capitol Dome is reflected in a fountain below the U.S. Senate, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

The U.S. Capitol Dome is reflected in a fountain below the U.S. Senate, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 10, 2013

The U.S. Capitol Dome is reflected in a fountain below the U.S. Senate, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, October 10, 2013

The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Empty tables and chairs are seen outside the main headquarters of FEMA, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Empty tables and chairs are seen outside the main headquarters of FEMA, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Thursday, October 10, 2013

Empty tables and chairs are seen outside the main headquarters of FEMA, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>A road leads to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

A road leads to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 10, 2013

A road leads to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

