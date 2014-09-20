Shuttle to deep space

Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this undated handout photo from NASA. Measuring 16.5 feet in diameter, the heat shield is made from a single seamless piece of Avcoat ablator....more

Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this undated handout photo from NASA. Measuring 16.5 feet in diameter, the heat shield is made from a single seamless piece of Avcoat ablator. According to NASA, it will be tested on Orion's first unmanned flight in December 2014 as it protects the spacecraft from temperatures reaching 4000 degrees Fahrenheit. REUTERS/NASA/Handout via Reuters

