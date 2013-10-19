Siberian hermit
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, reads the Bible while wearing a hat he made for this purpose, outside his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. A decade ago,...more
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, reads the Bible while wearing a hat he made for this purpose, outside his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. A decade ago, Viktor decided to lead the life of a hermit, and settled in this secluded forest area hidden from civilization. He reads the Bible, and survives mainly on fish, berries, mushrooms and other food he can find. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, smokes as he carries a log to use for firewood, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, smokes as he carries a log to use for firewood, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, eats salted fish with its scales still on, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, eats salted fish with its scales still on, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his belongings stored under the roof of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his belongings stored under the roof of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River near his wooden hut, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River near his wooden hut, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks at himself in a truck's side mirror, which has been broken off the vehicle, near his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of...more
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks at himself in a truck's side mirror, which has been broken off the vehicle, near his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his fishing net in front of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his fishing net in front of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The wooden hut where former bargeman Viktor, 57, lives is seen on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The wooden hut where former bargeman Viktor, 57, lives is seen on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, fishes on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, fishes on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Royal super fan
Margaret Tyler is a fan of the royal family who has gone so far as to dedicate the inside of her house as a shrine filled with royal memorabilia.
Goodbye NY horse carriages?
The Central Park horse and buggy ride is facing its end as animal rights groups argue that horses do not belong in a congested, urban environment.
Fresh mountain cheese
A fifth generation family produces a distinctive mountain pasture Gruyere cheese which takes a minimum of six months to mature.
North Korea water park
Residents and spectators enjoy the Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.