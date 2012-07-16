Edition:
Siberian home gym

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, watches as his daughter Anastasia (L), 11, uses his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. The psychologist, a graduate of Leningrad (current St. Petersburg) State University who now lives together with his family at an apiary farm, patented his self-built invention which comprises of more than 20 fitness equipment that can be used for bodybuilding and physiotherapy. His equipments which are made of Angara pine and the cedar wood without any metal components, have no demand among investors and businessmen at the moment, according to Titov. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, demonstrates the use of his self-made fitness apparatus at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov (L), 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Anastasia, 11, demonstrates the use of a fitness apparatus made by her father, beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, at their farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, gives water to a horse at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, poses for a picture at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

<p>Beekeeper Valery Titov, 63, walks out of his house at his farm outside the village of Novopyatnitskoye, about 120 km (75 miles) east of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

