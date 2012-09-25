Siberia's air 911

A view from a helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service before landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. According to the Sanitary Aviation special medical service, around 5,000 people a year receive emergency treatment from them in the Krasnoyarsk region, an area covering 2,339,700 square kilometers (903,363 square miles), using private aircraft under long-term state contracts. The service has been operating since 1939. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin