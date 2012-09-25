Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Sep 25, 2012 | 12:05pm EDT

Siberia's air 911

<p>A view from a helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service before landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. According to the Sanitary Aviation special medical service, around 5,000 people a year receive emergency treatment from them in the Krasnoyarsk region, an area covering 2,339,700 square kilometers (903,363 square miles), using private aircraft under long-term state contracts. The service has been operating since 1939. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A view from a helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service before landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. According...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A view from a helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service before landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. According to the Sanitary Aviation special medical service, around 5,000 people a year receive emergency treatment from them in the Krasnoyarsk region, an area covering 2,339,700 square kilometers (903,363 square miles), using private aircraft under long-term state contracts. The service has been operating since 1939. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov (L), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny attend to a patient in a local hospital before he is evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov (L), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny attend to a patient in a local hospital before he is evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov (L), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny attend to a patient in a local hospital before he is evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 15
<p>A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient at a local hospital before his evacuation from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient at a local hospital before his evacuation from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient at a local hospital before his evacuation from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 15
<p>An X-ray of a patient with a bullet wound is seen before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

An X-ray of a patient with a bullet wound is seen before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. ...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

An X-ray of a patient with a bullet wound is seen before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 15
<p>An ambulance waits as a helicopter with medical staff from the Sanitary Aviation special medical service arrive to evacuate a patient from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An ambulance waits as a helicopter with medical staff from the Sanitary Aviation special medical service arrive to evacuate a patient from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

An ambulance waits as a helicopter with medical staff from the Sanitary Aviation special medical service arrive to evacuate a patient from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 15
<p>A helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service is seen after landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service is seen after landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A helicopter carrying medical staff from the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service is seen after landing in the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny transport a patient on artificial ventilation to be evacuated from a local hospital of the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny transport a patient on artificial ventilation to be evacuated from a local hospital of the village of...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny transport a patient on artificial ventilation to be evacuated from a local hospital of the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 15
<p>A woman (R) escorts her injured son inside an ambulance before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A woman (R) escorts her injured son inside an ambulance before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A woman (R) escorts her injured son inside an ambulance before his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 15
<p>A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A patient is transferred to an ambulance after his evacuation by the regional Sanitary Aviation special medical service from the town of Bogotol, to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov, a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, attends to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov (C), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny (L) attend to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov (C), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny (L) attend to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol,...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov (C), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny (L) attend to an injured patient during his evacuation by helicopter from the town of Bogotol, located some 270 km (168 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
13 / 15
<p>Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny sit with a patient on artificial ventilation in a helicopter after he was evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny sit with a patient on artificial ventilation in a helicopter after he was evacuated from the village...more

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

Konstantin Baryshnikov (R), a surgeon and the head of the regional "Sanitary Aviation" special medical service, and doctor's assistant Oleg Ratushny sit with a patient on artificial ventilation in a helicopter after he was evacuated from the village of Kozulka, located some 100 km (62 miles) west of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
14 / 15
<p>A helicopter carrying emergency medical staff takes off near an ambulance for a remote taiga settlement, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A helicopter carrying emergency medical staff takes off near an ambulance for a remote taiga settlement, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, September 25, 2012

A helicopter carrying emergency medical staff takes off near an ambulance for a remote taiga settlement, in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The woes of Foxconn

The woes of Foxconn

Next Slideshows

The woes of Foxconn

The woes of Foxconn

From suicides to protests, a look at the troubles of Foxconn, maker of electronic components for products such as Apple's iPhones.

Sep 24 2012
Communism school

Communism school

Grooming the next generation of Chinese leadership.

Sep 25 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 21 2012
The iPhone 5 frenzy

The iPhone 5 frenzy

People around the world queue in lines for the release of Apple's anticipated iPhone 5.

Sep 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast