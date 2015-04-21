Edition:
Tue Apr 21, 2015

Sicilian migrant center

Clothes hanging out to dry are seen at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Migrants talk at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant stands at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants play soccer at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant rides his bike at the entrance of an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

