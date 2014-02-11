Sicily's migrant soccer squad
Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it this far is already an achievement. ASD Mineo, as their squad is called, is made up of...more
Nineteen-year-old Mohammad from Togo is a defensive player for ASD Mineo and sports a similar Mohawk haircut to the AC Milan star Balotelli. "In my village some people called me Balotelli, and then when I arrived in Italy they started calling me...more
A soccer player walks down the street with one of the team's supporters before their Sunday match January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Migrants play in the Mineo immigration centre January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Mohammad of Togo (R) and Abdullahi from Ghana spend time in their room in the shelter January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The team members get food in the centre's canteen before heading off to their Sunday match January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team members take pictures of one another in front of a poster advertising one of their games at the centre January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the soccer team chat in front of a mural of the island of Sicily January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The team travels to their game January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Muslim players kneel for late-afternoon prayers before their game, beside a ceramic statue of St. Agrippa, patron saint of Mineo village January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The players listen to their coach Giuseppe Manzella, shown gesturing in the changing room January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
ASD Mineo plays against rival team Massiminiana January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Mineo players celebrate after scoring a goal, as the Massiminiana goalkeeper looks on January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Supporters of ASD Mineo cheer after a goal January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team members celebrate after scoring a goal January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Both teams celebrate after their match ends January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The immigration centre is one of Europe's largest such shelters, hosting some 4,000 migrants from 40 nations January 25, 2014.
