Sick pets, free care

A veterinarian (L) talks with pet owners outside the Anclivepa-SP veterinarian hospital, financed by Sao Paulo's municipal government, which opened two months ago offering free health care for the pets of low-income residents, in Sao Paulo August 22, 2012. The city of Sao Paulo, home to three million domestic pets according to government statistics, opened Brazil's first public veterinary hospital in providing free care to cats and dogs belonging to poor families who are unable to pay for treatment. REUTERS/Nacho Doce