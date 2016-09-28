Edition:
Siege of Aleppo

Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows a cemetery surrounded by damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2016
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A still image from video posted on social media web sites shows a baby being rescued from rubble of a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria. Social Media via Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
People inspect a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A man stands over damaged shops after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
A damaged site is pictured after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Podcast