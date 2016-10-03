Siege of Aleppo
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An empty room at a damaged field hospital is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighbourhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel...more
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy walks amid damaged buildings in the rebel held area of al-Kalaseh neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
