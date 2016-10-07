Siege of Aleppo
An over-crowded graveyard is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The sun sets over Aleppo as seen from a rebel-held part of the city, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk near an over-crowded graveyard in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel-held Karam Houmid neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged road is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel-held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel-held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
An empty room at a damaged field hospital is seen after airstrikes in a rebel-held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel...more
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Next Slideshows
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
The South braces for Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew, the first major hurricane that could hit the United States head on in more than a decade, triggered mass evacuations along the coast from...
Typhoon Chaba batters South Korea
Typhoon Chaba hits South Korea with violent wind and heavy rain, flooding the country's main port and industrial sites.
U.S.-Philippines military exercises
American and Filipino forces hold joint military exercises as President Philippines Rodrigo Duterte vows to scale back defense ties with the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.