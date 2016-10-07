Edition:
Siege of Aleppo

An over-crowded graveyard is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
The sun sets over Aleppo as seen from a rebel-held part of the city, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
People walk near an over-crowded graveyard in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A medic holds a dead child after airstrikes in the rebel-held Karam Houmid neighborhood in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, October 04, 2016
People walk past damaged buildings in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
A damaged road is pictured in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, October 06, 2016
A damaged field hospital room is seen after airstrikes in a rebel-held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
A man inspects damage near a hole in the ground after airstrikes on the rebel-held al-Ansari neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, October 02, 2016
An empty room at a damaged field hospital is seen after airstrikes in a rebel-held area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 01, 2016
People walk on the rubble of damaged buildings at a site hit overnight by an air strike in the rebel-held area of Seif al-Dawla neighborhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings after an airstrike on the rebel-held al-Qaterji neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Children play with water from a burst water pipe at a site hit yesterday by an air strike in Aleppo's rebel-controlled al-Mashad neighborhood, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

One of the warning leaflets dropped by the Syrian army is seen in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. The leaflet reads (top) "This is your destiny!!!" and (bottom L) " who is next" as it depicts pictures of killed rebel commanders and fighters. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
People look at the sky fearing an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
People dig in the rubble in an ongoing search for survivors at a site hit previously by an airstrike in the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A boy inspects a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, September 23, 2016
Stacks of bread are seen at a damaged site after an airstrike in the rebel-held Bab al-Maqam neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Civil Defense members search for survivors at a site hit by an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
The burnt sign of the emergency section of a field hospital is pictured after an airstrike in the rebel-held al-Maadi neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, September 28, 2016
Swings are seen in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters walk in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows people standing near craters and damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Drone footage obtained by Reuters shows damaged buildings in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria. Handout via Reuters TV

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Men inspect a hole in the ground filled with water in a damaged site after airstrikes on the rebel-held Tariq al-Bab neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
A woman sits amid damaged buildings in the rebel-held al-Myassar neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
