Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken in Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forces, as they advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremist group on Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Next Slideshows
Protest in Pakistan
Thousands mass outside the residence of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to demand he step down.
Conflict in east Ukraine
Ukraine accuses Russia of "direct and undisguised aggression" in the country.
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from the month of August.
Burning Man Festival
Scenes from this year's Burning Man festival in Nevada.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.