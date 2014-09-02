Edition:
Siege of Amerli broken

Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken in Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forces, as they advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremist group on Amerli September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014.

Tuesday, September 02, 2014
