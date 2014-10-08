Edition:
Siege of Kobani

Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani, Ocotber 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bekas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A jet from the U.S.-led coalition flies in the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from a hill in Tal-Hajeb village that overlooks Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, as Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish side of the border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A damaged school building, which was used by Kurdish fighters as a base, is seen in al-Aziza village in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Islamic State fighters stand along a street in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after taking control of the area, October 7, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A damaged armoured vehicle is pictured along a deserted road in the eastern countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An Islamic State fighter mans a checkpoint used by Kurdish fighters in al-Jurn village in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A deserted Kurdish village is seen in the eastern countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani after a war plane carried out an air strike, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish soldiers patrol on an armored army vehicle on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Protesters run away as an armored army vehicle sprays water to disperse them during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish soldiers watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they take position near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province, October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State near the Syrian town of Kobani, pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Kurdish refugee man and his child stand at the entrance of their temporary shelter in a refugee camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Turkish soldier, with media vehicles in the background, stands guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armored vehicles, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wednesday, October 08, 2014
