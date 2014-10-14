Siege of Kobani

A man paints number 10 on the gravestone of Bekara Muhammet Mustafa in reference to her being the tenth Kurdish fighter from Suruc who was killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, and buried at a cemetery beside her fallen...more

A man paints number 10 on the gravestone of Bekara Muhammet Mustafa in reference to her being the tenth Kurdish fighter from Suruc who was killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, and buried at a cemetery beside her fallen comrades in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

