Siege of Kobani
Kurds gesture and hold flags as they attend the funeral of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014....more
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani are seen in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurds gesture and shout slogans as they carry the coffin of one of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit...more
A man paints number 10 on the gravestone of Bekara Muhammet Mustafa in reference to her being the tenth Kurdish fighter from Suruc who was killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, and buried at a cemetery beside her fallen...more
Kurds mourn during the funeral of one of the four Kurdish women fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State fighters in Kobani, in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 14, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Armed men, presumed by local sources to be People's Protection Unit (YPG) fighters, stand near Kurdish flags at a checkpoint in the west of Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the...more
A Kurdish refugee boy from the Syrian town of Kobani looks out from a small room where he lives with his family in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A street vendor sells simit, Turkish traditional bagel, as Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014....more
Turkish army tanks take position on top of a hill near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Kurds watch the Syrian town of Kobani from near the Mursitpinar border crossing, on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 13, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish refugees from the Syrian town of Kobani arrive at the province of Dohuk, Iraq October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Rabia Mustafa Ali, 67, mourns by the grave of her son Seydo Mehmud Cumo, 44, a People's Protection Unit (YPG) fighter who killed during clashes with Islamic State in Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October...more
Smoke rises after an U.S.-led air strike in the Syrian town of Kobani October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee woman from the Syrian town of Kobani sits in front of her tent in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee from the Syrian town of Kobani washes his hands in a rainwater pond in a camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 11, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Kurdish protesters gesture as they stand on a post for Turkish border guards during a protest demanding that the Turkish government do more to help Kobani, in the northeast Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli bordering the Turkish town of Nusaybin...more
A general view shows the Kobane and Mursitpinar border crossing from the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A jet from the U.S.-led coalition flies in the sky over the Syrian town of Kobani as seen from a hill in Tal-Hajeb village that overlooks Kobani, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged school building, which was used by Kurdish fighters as a base, is seen in al-Aziza village in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Islamic State fighter mans a checkpoint used by Kurdish fighters in al-Jurn village in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State fighters stand along a street in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after taking control of the area, October 7, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer
A deserted Kurdish village is seen in the eastern countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, near the border with Turkey, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
