Sierra Leone: 10 years later

People walk through the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. The U.N. war crimes court trying Charles Taylor for atrocities in Sierra Leone will deliver its verdict on Thursday. Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict from 1991-2002 left over 50,000 dead and became a byword for gratuitous violence, especially the amputation of limbs. A decade later, the West African nation is peaceful, but among the world's poorest. It is due to hold elections in November. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly